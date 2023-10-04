N.J. weather: Enjoy sun, warmth today. Rain, colder temps in weekend forecast.

can enjoy at least one more day of dry, mild weather on Thursday, the weekend forecast looks grim with for some rain on Saturday followed by the coolest day in five months on Sunday.

The weather starts to go downhill on Friday evening when rain rolls in and continues on and off through Saturday, thesaid. Forecasters are calling for a half-inch of rain along and north of I-78 and into portions of central New Jersey and up to a quarter-inch farther south.

“Scattered to numerous showers will then persist until the frontal passage on Saturday,” the weather service said in its Thursday morning forecast discussion. It will feel more like November than early October in New Jersey on Sunday with highs expected to be mainly in the 50s.While temperatures will reach the mid 60s to about 70 on Saturday, winds of 10 to 20 mph could gust as high as 30 mph. headtopics.com

Rain tapers off on Saturday night but temperatures plunge into the mid 40s to about 50. The brisk temperatures will be come with winds of 15 to 25 mph that might gust to 30 to 35 mph. Sunday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds but is expected to be the coolest day in New Jersey since early May with highs struggling to make it to 60.Though Thursday will be a bit cooler than Wednesday, we’ll still have some sun and highs in the mid to upper 70s.Friday will also be mild with temps in the mid 70 on a mostly cloudy and humid day.

