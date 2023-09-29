N.J. weather: Dangerous flash floods, up to 7 inches of rain in today’s forecast. Latest updates.

The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for 14 New Jersey counties with heavy downpours expected through Friday. Forecasters are warning of dangerous flash flooding with up to 7 inches of rain possible for parts of northern and central New Jersey on Friday and widespread totals between 2 and 4 inches turning roads into a slick mess during heavy downpours.

Moderate to heavy rain will lasting most of the day and could trigger “considerable and significant flash flooding and river flooding,” the National Weather Service’s local office said. “Flash flooding is likely to occur given wet conditions this past week in addition to urban sensitivities to heavy rainfall rates.”

The National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center sounds a more ominous tone and says rainfall rates could hit 1 to 2 inches per hour this morning with some models calling for totals of 3 to 5 inches of precipitation by late morning where the heaviest of the rain sets up. headtopics.com

The weather service issued a flood watch covering 14 counties: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. The watch is effective through late Friday night, with the exact times varying from county to county.

Sep. 29, 2023, 7:40 a.m.Published:Several inches of rain are expected to soak New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, according to AccuWeather.com.Jeff Goldman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

More than three inches of rain is forecast to drop on northeastern New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 29. 2023.If flooding becomes an imminent threat, the flood watch will be upgraded to a flood warning or a flash flood warning.

Minor coastal flooding with the high tides is also likely Friday, the weather service said. Coastal flood advisories have been issued for Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean and Union counties.

The National Weather Service's 3 steps for flash flood safety.

Here’s a county-by-county look by what to expect Friday, according to the National Weather Service:Widespread 3 to 5 inches of rain is expected with localized amounts of 5 to 7 inches not out of the question, the weather service said.

“The exact axis of excessive rainfall is still uncertain, but those in the watch areas should prepare for the potential of considerable flooding,” the NWS said.

Burlington, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Sussex counties:

Forecaster say to expect 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts of 6 inches or more possible as a flood watch runs until late Friday.

Models vary but it’s not out of the question that parts of the state will have been soaked with 5 inches of rain by early evening, the National Weather Service said in its morning forecast discussion.

The National Weather Service's main office in New Jersey says there could be some isolated pockets of as much as 6 to 8 inches of rain in northern or central New Jersey on Friday, Sept. 29.Overnight rainfall totals:

Point Pleasant, Holmdel and Oceanport have already received more than 1.25 inches of rain as of 7 a.m. Friday, according toA coastal flood advisory is in effect for the four Jersey Shore counties until 2 p.m. Saturday.also says much of the state should be prepared for flooding.

“In parts of central and northern New Jersey, as little as 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches of rain falling in a three-hour period would be capable of causing flash flooding due to recent wet conditions,”Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some showers could stick around until Saturday morning on what will be a mostly cloudy day with temps in the mid to upper 60s. Peeks of afternoon sunshine are also possible.

Our breakthrough comes Sunday when a run of at least four days, of dry, sunny conditions arrive. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s each day.