N.J. teacher and family member charged in child porn case, officials say

A teacher and one of his family members are facing child pornography charges following a search of their home by cyber crimes detectives, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Jeffrey Grossman, 65, and Steven Grossman, 24, of Tenafly, were each charged with one count of possession of child pornography, a second degree crime, authorities said.Detectives executed a search warrant at their residence following a months-long investigation into the exploitation of children on the internet.

The Prosecutor's Office did not say which school district Jeffrey Grossman is employed by or what his relation is to Steven. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

