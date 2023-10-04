N.J. sues medical company accused of giving patients unnecessary surgeries

Attorney generals in three states, including New Jersey, have filed a civil complaint against a group of medical centers for allegedly subjecting Medicare and Medicaid recipients with end-stage renal disease to unnecessary surgeries and defrauding both of the federal health insurance programs, officials said.

The defendants were accused of scheduling these patients for appointments every three to four months, supposedly to to preserve their dialysis access sites, the office said. At these appointments, the patients were sedated and had invasive procedures on their veins and arteries performed on them which put them at a heightened risk of severe complications.

“As alleged in this complaint, greed motivated these defendants to rip off taxpayers and subject sick patients with advanced kidney disease to needless, life-threatening medical procedures,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a statement. “Some of these patients were operated on repeatedly — for nothing. headtopics.com

Fresenius Vascular Care subjected the patients, which included elderly people, people of color, and low-income individuals, to unnecessary and invasive procedures to increase its revenues and decrease expenses, according to the complaint.

Fresenius Vascular Care trapped its patients in a cycle “clinically timed evaluations” were they were forced to have these procedures every three to four months; procedures which carried grave risks such as over-sedation, infection, ruptured blood vessels, and internal or external bleeding, the complaint stated. headtopics.com

