N.J. slaughterhouse worker accused of beating lamb with crowbar

The slaughterhouse was cited by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the incident, but PETA is calling for a bigger investigation. The worker lifted the crowbar above his head and struck the animal so hard that the agent could hear the impact of the strike, the report stated.

While the slaughterhouse was cited by the Department of Agriculture and must now provide the office with a “written response, inclusive of written corrective action and preventative measures,” PETA said it wants more severe penalties leveled at the worker.

It was unclear what, if any, disciplinary action the slaughterhouse took in the wake of the USDA report. "Lambs in slaughterhouses experience such terror and pain when their throats are slit, yet for this little lamb, the experience was made even more horrific by a slaughterhouse worker who beat her with a crowbar," PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden said in a statement. "PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of this lamb and urges everyone to help prevent allOn Tuesday, PETA sent a letter to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone asking her office to investigate the incident and file "suitable" criminal charges against the Carteret Abattoir worker.

Inspectors are always at the site and other similar establishments for surveillance.

“Lambs in slaughterhouses experience such terror and pain when their throats are slit, yet for this little lamb, the experience was made even more horrific by a slaughterhouse worker who beat her with a crowbar,” PETA Vice President of Evidence Analysis Daniel Paden said in a statement. “PETA is calling for a criminal investigation on behalf of this lamb and urges everyone to help prevent allOn Tuesday, PETA sent a letter to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone asking her office to investigate the incident and file “suitable” criminal charges against the Carteret Abattoir worker. The USDA report does not initiate any type of civil or criminal liability, the group noted.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said the incident was under investigation and declined to comment.

No one returned calls seeking comment at the Carteret Abattoir.

