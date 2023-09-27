N.J. should use corporate taxes to avert NJ Transit fare hikes, group says

New Jersey Policy Perspective called on the state to keep an existing tax on corporate profits set to end this year. “All those corporations paying the CBT have managed to thrive and do very well in New Jersey. Our geographic location, being a corridor state and our educated work force helps those corporations,” Weinberg said.

“We can extend the CBT without harming anyone and help riders.”is the second proposal to keep the tax on corporate profits

and use it to support the statewide mass transit agency. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who is running for governor, was the first to suggest the funding plan in August. “It will require political will power,” said Alex Ambrose, a co-author of the report. “Phil Murphy said he will fix NJ Transit if it kills him. There is a looming deficit and the solution is right there.”

The 2018 Corporation Business Tax surcharge is a 2.5% tax on corporations with over $1 million in annual profits earned in New Jersey, as opposed to taxing revenues. The Policy Perspective report says 2,500 corporations currently pay the existing tax, meaning that 98% of New Jersey businesses wouldn’t pay the surchargel. headtopics.com

“This is the same as what the mayor is proposing, maintaining the surcharge and using those $1 billion in funds to fill the NJ Transit budget deficit,” said Louis Di Paolo, NJPP vice president. “It’s also similar to how the MTA isby taxing corporations.”

Failure to fund NJ Transit could start what advocates call a “death spiral” of service cuts and ridership reductions. That would have ripple effect on traffic and air quality, said Jaqi Cohen, Tri-State Transportation Campaign Climate and Equity director, who was also introduced as a transit funding expert.

“A common sense proposal is to extend the corporate profit tax,” Cohen said. “With corporate profits skyrocketing, its time they contribute to public infrastructure.”

Daniela Rivera Solano, 20, of Newark, said she has been a lifelong NJ Transit rider. She took buses and trains to middle school and has joined a group that canvassed riders at trains stations to get 1,000 hand-signed petitions in favor of funding NJ Transit by extending the profits tax.

Currently, NJ Transit’s operating budget is funded by fares and other NJ Transit generated revenues, a state subsidy, federal clean air money and agency capital funds intended for major projects. The state’s contribution is decided in the annual budget.

Using the corporate profit tax would provide a reliable, recurring funding source, Ambrose said.

“Now, it’s up to politics every year on what the governor and legislature give NJ Transit,” she said.

NJ Transit and other transit agencies across the nation are facing fiscal problems as the last of federal COVID-19 aid runs out.

A fiscal cliff was predicted for NJ Transit in budget projection the agency sent to the governor and state legislature, starting with a $119 million shortfall in mid-2024.

In the current fiscal year 2024 budget, the state provided $140 million to NJ Transit in direct subsidy. An additional $465 million was allocated from the New Jersey Turnpike Authority under