N.J.’s premier cannabis conference is Oct 12: Full lineup, topics, ticket info

There are now 66 cannabis dispensaries open in New Jersey, a majority serving recreational consumers. At least a dozen dispensary owners or representatives are confirmed to participate at NJ Cannabis Insider’s day-long conference on Oct. 12 in Newark.and networking event returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Newark Airport, offering informational and actionable “CannaTalks” and panels, featuring industry leaders, regulators and educators.

A special speed-networking sessions to connect with the right people to help your business grow and thrive is programmed during the middle of the event. Doors open at 9 a.m. with the keynote speaker opening the all-day event at 10 a.m. The conference ends at 5 p.m. Attendees can join an official after party later that night. Tickets ($295) areArcher Lawto moderate the 40-minute, intense speed-networking session designed to help license-holders meet other license-holders and all the other businesses they need to build and grow their operations.one of the first licensed cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey, and one of the few owned by a woman of color, we understand the dynamics of the legacy market and are uniquely positioned to navigate the opportunities of the legalized cannabis industry. Holistic Solutions is sponsor of The Social Equity Discovery Area.

Read more:

njdotcom »

Full transcript of 'Face the Nation,' Oct. 1, 2023On this 'Face the Nation' broadcast, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul join Margaret Brennan.

Gov. Greg Abbott orders special lawmaking session to begin on Oct. 9, likely on school vouchersGov. Greg Abbott has notified the Texas Legislature that a third special session will begin on Oct. 9.A Sept. 26 letter signed by Abbott and addressed to Lt. Go

On Tap: St. Paul’s church in Walnut Creek to host Oct. 7 series concertClarinetist Gregory Dufford and pianist Fernanda Nieto will perform classical and modern music, including pieces from Albinoni, Bizet and Barber.

Horoscopes Oct. 2, 2023: Kelly Ripa, focus on doing and being your bestCelebrities born on this day, today’s birthday horoscope and numbers and the daily horoscope for each zodiac sign.

Your cellphone is expected to go off Oct. 4 between 1:20-1:50PM — Here's whyThe purpose of the test is to assess the effectiveness of FEMA's Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

Registration of guns covered by ban begins Oct. 1.Illinois residents who already owned high-powered guns when the ban on those weapons took effect in January can begin registering their firearms this month.

There are now 66 cannabis dispensaries open in New Jersey, a majority serving recreational consumers. At least a dozen dispensary owners or representatives are confirmed to participate at NJ Cannabis Insider’s day-long conference on Oct. 12 in Newark.and networking event returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Newark Airport, offering informational and actionable “CannaTalks” and panels, featuring industry leaders, regulators and educators.

A special speed-networking sessions to connect with the right people to help your business grow and thrive is programmed during the middle of the event.

Doors open at 9 a.m. with the keynote speaker opening the all-day event at 10 a.m. The conference ends at 5 p.m. Attendees can join an official after party later that night. Tickets ($295) areArcher Lawto moderate the 40-minute, intense speed-networking session designed to help license-holders meet other license-holders and all the other businesses they need to build and grow their operations.one of the first licensed cannabis dispensaries in New Jersey, and one of the few owned by a woman of color, we understand the dynamics of the legacy market and are uniquely positioned to navigate the opportunities of the legalized cannabis industry. Holistic Solutions is sponsor of The Social Equity Discovery Area.takes cannabis businesses from concept to commence operations, managing projects and cutting through the red tape so cultivators, retailers, manufacturers and others can focus on getting their doors open and join this exciting and growing industry. Tenax is sponsor of The Speed-Networking Session., identifies security risks and help you prevent them. Sapphire reviews all aspects of your business to protect you from both internal and external threats, providing a sustainable security strategy that grows with your business., has been in business for over 100 years. Formerly the Ethicon Employees Federal Credit Union formed by a group of Johnson & Johnson employees we’re now one of the largest Credit Unions in New Jersey. FRFCU is NJCI conference lunch sponsor.is an East Coast cannabis company with 11 licenses across five states, including retail, processing and cultivation. In 2022, Sweetspot launched Sweetspot Franchising, which was created to support entrepreneurs and social equity applicants who are interested in entering the industry., a women-owned family business founded by two South Jersey natives with strong roots in the community. The cultivation team is currently growing in greenhouses and recently had its first harvestof sun-grown flower., a certified woman- and minority-owned company with a dispensary in Downtown New Brunswick in 2023. Puffin is committed to transparency, safety and customer satisfaction every day., secure and cashless payment solutions for cannabis, offering a customizable transaction fee that allows merchants to decide what they want to charge their customers.builds innovative retail software solutions specifically for dispensaries. Its POS & Inventory Management platform is designed to simplify compliance, streamline complex dispensary operations, and empower dispensaries to deliver the best possible shopping experience.with a mission is to create a positive, people-centric global cannabis experience through education, inclusion and social justice. The Simply Pure brand was launched by, an independent, woman-owned dispensary in Plainfield, serving central New Jersey towns, from Edison and Woodbridge to Scotch Plains/Fanwood, Westfield and beyond.a range of businesses, from wineries, apparel manufacturers and medical device suppliers. With its new Cannabis Technical Assistance Program, it will now work on helping entrepreneurs in the space., the Cannabis Workers’ Union, for more than a decade, the union has been proud to help lead the development and stabilization of the emerging cannabis industry through our innovative Cannabis Workers Rising campaign., NJ Cannabis Insider Founding Sponsor, was selected to build one of the first cannabis grow facilities in New Jersey, and has since worked on other cannabis projects big and small, offering consulting and site-location services., professionals ensure rigorous ongoing training, cutting-edge protocols, and tactical expertise to ensure the highest levels of protection and professionalism in the industry., provides curious adults clear, researched information, stories from the cannabis community and products that offer confident, safe, and smart ways to experience cannabis. Mejia writes the Prof. Mejia’s Weed Corner for NJ Cannabis Insider., provides advisory services and industry insights to public, private and not-for-profit entities throughout the country. With years of active experience, Longview has been able to provide top quality counsel, secure hallmark resources and connections, and contribute writing services for client projects and developments., hosts free community education events on cannabis and how individuals can enter the industry. Cannademix is NJ Cannabis Insider’sis a luxury cannabis brand, curating an unrivaled cannabis experience for those who appreciate the art of indulgence and the culture of the plant. Our products redefine the perception of cannabis while combining the highest standards of craftsmanship, forging moments of creativity, empowerment, euphoria and connection., in collaboration with NJ Cannabis Insider, is dedicated to helping individuals find a career in the cannabis industry, leveraging its digital presence through

(Note: Availability is limited. As others will tell you, we have had to turn people away from our last several large-scale events.)If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our