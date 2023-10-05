N.J.’ s anti-bullying law needs work, frustrated parents tell task force. ‘We must do better.’

Parents, school board members and experts shared experiences with bullying in schools during a hearing Wednesday before the New Jersey Anti-Bullying Task Force.LoAlbo said Felicia — whom police and school officials said died by suicide — was being bullied at school.

Parents, school board members, elected officials and others told the task force that bullying remains a widespread problem in New Jersey schools. Several speakers said Wednesday they wanted the state to expand the definition of what qualifies as an act of harassment, intimidation and bullying — known as HIB.

While some speakers at the hearing agreed the current law holds those accountable for acts targeted against students for protected characteristics — which include race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities and more — they said it leaves other students vulnerable when the motive of bullying is not easily determined. headtopics.com

The ­Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act now requires training for most public school teachers, administrators and other employees on how to spot bullying. It also mandates that all districts form a “school safety team” to review complaints. The law includes a system that grades school districts on their efforts to implement the law.

Read more:

njdotcom »

The D.C. Republicans could learn a lesson from Lakewood | MulshineNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Beyond burnout: Trauma takes toll on patients and nurses | OpinionNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Menendez and a New Jersey TragedyThe ghastly reason the senator’s wife was looking for a new car.

A candidate sues New Jersey over its 'so help me God' pledge on a nominating petitionA New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year is suing the state over one of its requirements

A candidate sues New Jersey over its 'so help me God' pledge on a nominating petitionA New Jersey man who wants to run for Congress next year is suing the state over one of its requirements. He takes issue with candidates having to sign a nominating petition including the affirmation “so help me God.” James Tosone is seeking office as a Libertarian. Tosone identifies as a nontheist and says he cannot sign part of the petition required for candidates who run for office in New Jersey. He has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Secretary of State Tahesha Way. Way also is the state’s lieutenant governor. The lawsuit seeks an injunction preventing the state from requiring candidates to sign a petition including the religious oath.

Menendez mess triggers Democratic free-for-all in New JerseyIn a state where politics is defined by its nasty underside, next cycle is shaping up to be particularly volatile.