N.J.’ s anti-bullying law needs work, frustrated parents tell task force. ‘We must do better.’

10/5/2023 3:17 PM

Get the latest New Jersey education news, check elementary and high school test scores, get information about NJ colleges and universities on NJ.com.

Source

njdotcom

Parents, school board members and experts shared experiences with bullying in schools during a hearing Wednesday before the New Jersey Anti-Bullying Task Force.LoAlbo said Felicia — whom police and school officials said died by suicide — was being bullied at school.

Parents, school board members, elected officials and others told the task force that bullying remains a widespread problem in New Jersey schools. Several speakers said Wednesday they wanted the state to expand the definition of what qualifies as an act of harassment, intimidation and bullying — known as HIB.

While some speakers at the hearing agreed the current law holds those accountable for acts targeted against students for protected characteristics — which include race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disabilities and more — they said it leaves other students vulnerable when the motive of bullying is not easily determined. headtopics.com

The ­Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act now requires training for most public school teachers, administrators and other employees on how to spot bullying. It also mandates that all districts form a “school safety team” to review complaints. The law includes a system that grades school districts on their efforts to implement the law.

Read more:
njdotcom »

