Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) chases Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Leon Halip)One of New Jersey’s top all-time high school football players will remain in Green Bay and with much more scratch in his pocket after signing a four-year extension with the Packers worth $107,532,706 with a $34.6 million signing bonus.
As a high school senior, Gary moved inside to nose tackle, generating 55 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, five batted passes, four forced fumbles and a blocked kick in only nine games. “Gary’s dominance throughout the camp season was well-publicized and there were times this season where he completely took over games. When used correctly, he is a game plan destroyer,” said Rivals Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman at the time. “This year, we saw Gary’s scheme versatility more than in previous seasons. He lined up as a defensive end for much of the season and locked down his side of the field.
After picking Michigan and spending three years in Ann Arbor, Gary would become the 12th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft,, who have methodically developed Gary — one of the NFL’s hardest workers in his own right — into one of the top edge defenders in football.Maybe it was due to a shoulder injury that sidelined him for three games during his junior year, which was. Or perhaps it was that his junior-year production rarely matched his status as the nation’s top-rated recruit. headtopics.com
Gary, who is being brought along slowly since returning from a torn ACL, has 4.5 sacks in limited action this year. The deal makes Gary the fourth-highest-paid edge defender in the NFL behind Nick Bosa ($34 million), T.J. Watt ($28 million), and Joey Bosa ($27 million), per-Pipeline to Piscataway, Pt.
