N.J. man convicted of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

An Atlantic City man has been found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl more than four years ago.Andreas Andreadis was convicted of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child by abuse on Friday, theThe assault took place on Sept. 15, 2019 in Atlantic City.
Andreadis will be evaluated by the state’s Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center to determine whether he poses a risk of reoffending before he can be sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
