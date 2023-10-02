N.J. man convicted of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

An Atlantic City man has been found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl more than four years ago.Andreas Andreadis was convicted of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child by abuse on Friday, theThe assault took place on Sept. 15, 2019 in Atlantic City.

Andreas Andreadis was convicted of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child by abuse on Friday, theThe assault took place on Sept. 15, 2019 in Atlantic City.

Andreadis will be evaluated by the state’s Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center to determine whether he poses a risk of reoffending before he can be sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

Read more:

njdotcom »

PM Update: Decreasing clouds and breezes tonight. Warm and sunny Sunday.Plus, two quick briefings on Mid-Atlantic foliage and Tropical Atlantic activity

Feds Investigate 2018-2019 VW Atlas For Phantom Braking IssueNHTSA is aware of one serious incident and five minor ones in which phantom braking may caused an accident for the 2018-2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Onewheel electric skateboards recalled after 4 reported deaths since 2019The self-balancing skateboards have also led to injuries including “traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.”

2019: Hunter Denied Receiving 'One Cent' from $260,000 Chinese DealHunter Biden denied receiving 'one cent' from his family's deal with BHR Partners associate Jonathan Li, a 2019 video shows.

Onewheel electric skateboards recalled after 4 reported deaths since 2019Hundreds of thousands of Onewheel electric skateboards are being recalled after four people died using them since 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Friday.

An Atlantic City man has been found guilty by a jury of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl more than four years ago.

Andreas Andreadis was convicted of sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child by sexual conduct, and endangering the welfare of a child by abuse on Friday, theThe assault took place on Sept. 15, 2019 in Atlantic City.

Andreadis will be evaluated by the state’s Adult Diagnostic and Treatment Center to determine whether he poses a risk of reoffending before he can be sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 9.

If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our