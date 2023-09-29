N.J. man arrested after planning to meet 13-year-old for sex, cops say

Jonti Pizarro, of Irvington, thought he was conversing with a girl in an online chat, but it was a detective posing as a teenager, cops said. A 33-year-old New Jersey man who thought he was meeting a 13-year-old girl for sex in Burlington County was instead arrested by police, officials said.

Jonti Pizarro, of Irvington, began conversing in an online chat room with a detective posing as a teenager,said.

Pizarro later began sending sexually explicit texts to the person and arranged an in-person encounter in Evesham, authorities said. Pizarro was taken into custody Sept. 12 when he showed up at the meeting spot, police said. He was charged with criminal attempted sexual assault, enticing a minor, endangering the welfare of a child and attempted criminal sexual contact.Anyone with information is asked to call Evesham police at 856-983-1116 or the department’s confidential line at 856-983-4699. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

Sep. 29, 2023, 12:05 p.m.Jeff Goldman | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

