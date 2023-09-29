N.J. landlord reprimanded for fining military renters who moved after being transferred

The service members terminated their leases after receiving qualifying military orders. A company that manages a Burlington County apartment complex has agreed to pay over $60,000 to resolve allegations that it charged thousands of dollars to nine service members who were forced terminate their leases early due to their military...

A company that manages a Burlington County apartment complex has agreed to pay over $60,000 to resolve allegations that it charged thousands of dollars to nine service members who were forced terminate their leases early due to their military obligations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleged that Coast Guard Lieutenant Daniel Pereira sought to terminate his lease with JAG Management, which owns the Jefferson Mount Laurel apartment complex in Mount Laurel, after he received permanent change of station orders transferring him from Philadelphia to New London, Connecticut, the office said.

Pereira provided JAG with timely written notice of his lease termination and a copy of his transfer orders before vacating his apartment, federal prosecutors said.

A company that manages a Burlington County apartment complex has agreed to pay over $60,000 to resolve allegations that it charged thousands of dollars to nine service members who were forced terminate their leases early due to their military obligations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

The complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey alleged that Coast Guard Lieutenant Daniel Pereira sought to terminate his lease with JAG Management, which owns the Jefferson Mount Laurel apartment complex in Mount Laurel, after he received permanent change of station orders transferring him from Philadelphia to New London, Connecticut, the office said.

Pereira provided JAG with timely written notice of his lease termination and a copy of his transfer orders before vacating his apartment, federal prosecutors said. However, two months after moving, Pereira was notified – for the first time – that JAG was demanding that he repay a $2,100 rent concession he received when he signed his lease.Servicemembers Civil Relief Act

, which provides protections to members of the military in areas such as evictions, security deposits, pre-paid rent, civil judicial proceedings, installment contracts, credit card interest rates, mortgage interest rates, mortgage foreclosures, automobile leases, life insurance, health insurance and income tax payments.

The SCRA also allows service members to terminate their residential leases after entering military service or receiving military orders for a permanent change of station, deployment or retirement without paying a penalty or an early termination charge, officials said.

Despite Pereira’s efforts to resolve the matter, including providing JAG with the relevant provisions of the SCRA and prior Justice Department cases on this issue, JAG reported the debt to credit reporting agencies, and Pereira’s credit score was downgraded, authorities said.

The complaint also stated that JAG charged illegal fees to at least eight other service members, representing the United States Air Force, Army, Coast Guard and Air National Guard, who had exercised their right to terminate their residential leases upon receipt of qualifying military orders.

The termination fees ran as high as $2,750 per service member, according to the complaint.

Under the terms of the proposed consent order, which is subject to court approval, JAG Management must pay a total of $41,581 in damages to the nine military members as well as a civil penalty of $20,000 to the federal government, the office said. The company must also must implement policies to ensure it complies with the SCRA, trains employees on the protections afforded by the SCRA and reports future SCRA-related complaints to the federal government.

“Our office is committed to protecting the rights of service members who make tremendous sacrifices on behalf of our nation,” U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger for the District of New Jersey said. “Landlords and property managers may not unlawfully penalize members of our armed forces who are simply carrying out their duty. Through this consent order, we protect the rights of service members and provide compensation to those who suffered harm when they were allegedly unlawfully charged early lease termination fees upon receiving military orders.”

JAG could not immediately be reached for comment Friday night.

