N.J. high schoolers delay pro-Palestine demonstration after community outcry

A student-led walk-out in support of Palestine at West Orange High School on Monday has been delayed after a strong public outcry that forced borough and school officials to weigh in on the planned event.
School officials wrote in separate statements Friday that they had received an outpouring of concern over the planned demonstration and made it clear that the event was not school sponsored. The demonstration was scheduled for the last period on Monday, where students would walk from the school to Suriano Stadium.
West Orange is a diverse community of about 48,500 in a state where the population is about 6% Jewish and 3% Muslim. It’s one of many places across New Jersey“We have met with the student who posted the original image to discuss and educate them on the offensive nature of the statement in question,” a statement from West Orange High School principal Oscar Guerrero explained. “The original post was removed and the student agreed not to use that language in future postings. headtopics.com
“I would like to report that after several conversations, our students have issued a new statement via social media delaying the demonstration until they can properly deliver a message rooted in peace and humanity.”
Spokesperson for the borough Joe Fagan said Friday afternoon that the event had been canceled - it was unclear whether he was aware that other statements said the event was delayed - and that the borough police department was aware of the planned demonstration. headtopics.com