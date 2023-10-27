N.J. flight attendants picket at Newark airport for a new contract

United Airlines flight attendants picketed at Newark Liberty International Airport Thursday protesting the pace of contract negotiations as part of a larger national “day of action” byBetween 200 to 250 people demonstrated at multiple locations throughout Newark airport to highlight negotiations that have dragged on since August 2021 with United to amend an existing contract, said Jennifer Ritter, AFA local council 6 vice president and national government affairs committee chairperson.

"We are picketing to let United management know we are frustrated at the slow pace of negotiations and we hope to put pressure on by letting the public know," said Ritter, who's worked for 25 years as a flight attendant with the airline at Newark.

