N.J. 8th-graders take global stage to promote technology, end poverty

Last month, eighth graders Angie Bravo and Naoki Aguirre traveled to New York’s Central Park and served as the voice for youth who need access to technology.

There, they spoke before a crowd of 60,000 with Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg and actress and activist Danai Gurira, best known for her role in the movie “Black Panther,” discussing the impact and importance of bridging the digital divide among students.

“It was such a cool experience,” said Bravo, who attends Newark’s Hawkins Street School with Aguirre. “We felt like mini celebrities. Now, when we walk around the school, we see the little kids smiling and pointing at us after seeing our segment on Good Morning America. headtopics.com

Verizon partners with Global Citizen to close the digital divide and show the impact technology can have on the lives of young people, said Jason Vilar, co-chair of the Verizon programVilar selected students from the pre-k through 8th-grade school, enrolling 696 students to represent their school at the festival on Sept. 23.

“Selecting Angie and Naoki was a no-brainer,” he said. “Their academic track record, extracurriculars, and perfect behavior in school made the choice that much easier.”“We are proud to work with Hawkins Street School and especially with students like Angie and Naoki, who were able to share their passion for STEM,” he said. headtopics.com

Nationwide, the program has helped 3.5 million students at 592 high-poverty middle and high schools, including 18 in New Jersey, to expand their education through technology since its inception in 2012, according to its website.“I feel tremendously honored that Angie and Naoki were selected to represent our school community at the Global Citizens Festival,” he said.

Read more:

njdotcom »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is spoiling for a fight on the border | MulshineNew Jersey opinion and commentary from people in New Jersey.

Pair arrested at New Jersey home with dozens of dead dogs facing new chargesAuthorities in New Jersey say more charges are expected to be brought against two people who are believed to have run an illegal animal rescue at a home where dozens of pets were found dead or malnourished.

New charges against South Jersey couple accused of letting dogs starve to deathInvestigators said the couple would let animals starve to death. They found nearly 50 dead and dying dogs on the property, along with cats, rabbits and an 8-year-old child living in horrible conditions.

Girls volleyball: Red-hot Sparta overthrows No. 1 team in New JerseyGet the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Paterson police sue New Jersey AG over state takeover of departmentTop police officials in Paterson, New Jersey, are suing state Attorney General Matt Platkin for imposing a state takeover of the department.

Extra Extra: New Jersey's bear hunt is back onExtra Extra: New Jersey's bear hunt is back on