N.D. woman poisons boyfriend over $30 million inheritance, police say; turns out windfall wasn’t real

Riley Jr. died at a hospital on Sept. 5. An autopsy showed he had been poisoned with ethylene glycol — an ingredient in antifreeze., an affidavit accuses Kenoyer of failing to get Riley Jr. medical help even as his condition rapidly deteriorated over 12 hours. NBC News reports a Windex bottle that contained a bright green liquid was found in the couple’s living room. A glass beer bottle and a plastic mug containing the same liquid was found in the garage.

The Post reports that after Riley Jr. learned of his supposed inheritance, he planned to break up with Kenoyer and had no plans to share the money with her. But Riley Jr.’s son tells the Post his father had been deceived by a scam email. The son tells the Post his father received the email from a person claiming to be a lawyer of an unknown “distant relative.” Riley Jr. and Kenoyer were driving to the Minot Airport on Sept. 3 to meet the lawyer and sign off on the cash when Riley Jr. became ill, the Post reports.

“Both Steven an Ina believed the $30 million inheritance was real, but we have no indication that it would have ever been paid out,” Investigations Commander Capt. Dale Plessas tells the Post. The lawyer did not show up at the airport, reports say.

"Both Steven an Ina believed the $30 million inheritance was real, but we have no indication that it would have ever been paid out," Investigations Commander Capt. Dale Plessas tells the Post. The lawyer did not show up at the airport, reports say.

Reports say Kenoyer believed she deserved some of the inheritance because she thought she was Riley Jr.'s common-law wife. However, North Dakota does not recognize common-law marriages.

