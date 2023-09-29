Mystery deepens over passenger who ‘vanished’ from cruise ship as emerges he was on parole for assault

A Carnival Cruise passenger who mysteriously vanished from the ship during a family vacation was not allowed to sail because he was on probation for assault after his wife said he threatened to kil… McGrath received permission to move from Tennessee to Florida, where he was living with his parents, but his probation officers said he never got a green light to go on a cruise, the report said.

McGrath was reportedly on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated assault in Tennessee in September 2022.The probation office — which apparently only found out he had been aboard the Conquest when media reported about his disappearance – said he also is delinquent on $241.20 in probation fees, the outlet said.

McGrath was with a big group of relatives during the three-day cruise, his sister Danielle McGrath previously