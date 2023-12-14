Mysterious Threatening Letters Lead to Multiple Trials

“Now before I leave off I must just remind you that I mean to blow your — brains out.” As sign-offs go, this is one of the more tonally confusing, at once chatty and murderously threatening. The author’s cryptic signature, “Iky, one-eyed woman,” is scarcely less bizarre. Both occur at the end of a rambling, expletive-ridden missive delivered in the summer of 1912 to a Mrs. Eliza Woodman, of 52 St. John’s Road, Earlswood, a few miles south of London.

The letter was one of a bundle, all similar, presented before magistrates in the trial of Woodman’s neighbor, Mary Johnson.Johnson was found guilty of sending malicious letters and served six months in prison. When she returned to Earlswood, however, the campaign against Woodman started up again. Another trial, another prison spell for Johnson, and once again, when she came out, the letters to Woodman recommenced: “I am going to burn you all out. I was quite happy at Holloway . I shall kill you burn you out. I shall come and settle you, you shall surely suffer death.” This time, however, the evidence looked shak





washingtonpost » / 🏆 15. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney Star in Mysterious Superhero FilmThe trailer for the S. J. Clarkson-directed film featuring Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney raises more questions than answers. Johnson plays an EMT who gains precognition powers and encounters a group of teenage girls with spider-like abilities. Many details from the trailer remain unexplained.

Source: wmag - 🏆 723. / 51 Read more »

Mysterious Disappearances of Andrew Gosden and Brian ShafferAndrew Gosden and Brian Shaffer went missing under mysterious circumstances and were last seen on CCTV footage. Despite extensive searches and investigations, their whereabouts remain unknown.

Source: BuzzFeed - 🏆 730. / 51 Read more »

Doctor Who 60th Anniversary Special: David Tennant's Doctor Meets a Mysterious New CharacterA scene from the upcoming Doctor Who 60th Anniversary special event featuring David Tennant's Doctor encountering a mysterious new character has been released. The scene was written by showrunner Russell T. Davies and stars Tennant and actor/comedian Mawaan Rizwan. The encounter leads the Doctor to uncover an age-old mystery involving one of his oldest foes.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Mysterious Respiratory Illness in Dogs Linked to New Bacterial InfectionResearchers have identified a new type of bacterial infection that may be causing a mysterious respiratory illness in dogs. The illness, which has affected various dog breeds, starts with a persistent cough, runny eyes, and sneezing. Some dogs have died from the illness. Through genetic sequencing, researchers have discovered a previously unknown pathogen that could be responsible for the illness.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Mysterious Rocket That Crashed on Moon Came from China, Study SuggestsA new study suggests that a mysterious rocket that crashed onto the moon's surface in March 2022 came from China and was carrying an undisclosed payload. Scientists claim to have definitive proof that the rocket was the spent upper stage of China's Chang'e 5-T1 rocket.

Source: LiveScience - 🏆 538. / 51 Read more »

Researchers Identify Pathogen Behind Mysterious Pet IllnessAs a mysterious and potentially fatal illness has sickened hundreds of dogs across the country and left veterinarians scrambling to monitor pets, researchers may have found a culprit behind the disease.

Source: nbcsandiego - 🏆 524. / 51 Read more »