Mysterious Rocket That Crashed on Moon Came from China, Study Suggests

A mysterious rocket that crashed onto the moon's surface in March 2022 came from China and was carrying an undisclosed payload, a new study suggests. The debris, which smashed into the far side of the moon after spending years tumbling through space, has had its origins contested since it was spotted — a mystery that was deepened by the strange double crater left behind at its crash site. Now, in a paper published Nov.

16 in The Planetary Science Journal, scientists say they have"definitive proof" that the rocket was the spent upper stage of China's Chang'e 5-T1 rocket, which was likely carrying an unknown additional payload. Related: Will Earth ever lose its moon? First spotted in 2015 and given the designation WE0913A by astronomers at the Catalina Sky Survey, the space junk captured the attention of skywatchers in January 2022 when the U.S. space-debris tracker Bill Gray predicted that it would hit the moon's far side in a matter of month





LiveScience » / 🏆 538. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX rival, China’s iSpace claims success in vertical landing rocket testInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

China launches mystery satellite on Long March 7A rocket (photo)Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others.

Source: SPACEdotcom - 🏆 92. / 67 Read more »

Revealing the Hidden Causes: Yale Study Uncovers Key to 90% of Mysterious Pregnancy LossesScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

China’s top diplomat to visit D.C. amid tensions over South China Sea, IsraelOfficials in Washington hope that talks with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi could see Beijing use its influence to pressure Iran not to join the Israel-Hamas fight.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

China’s Finance Ministry: China and US had in-depth, candid and constructive discussionsChina’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday that ”two sides had in-depth, candid and constructive discussions on the macroeconomic situation and policies

Source: FXStreetNews - 🏆 14. / 72 Read more »

US, China need 'comprehensive' dialogue to stabilize ties, China's Wang saysThe United States and China have disagreements but they also share common interests, and the two countries need 'in-depth' and 'comprehensive' dialogue to reduce misunderstandings and stabilize bilateral relations, China's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday as he began his visit to Washington.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »