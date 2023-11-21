Mysterious Respiratory Illness in Dogs Linked to New Bacterial Infection

The mysterious respiratory illness that may have sickened scores of dogs across the country could be caused by a new type of bacterial infection that may be very good at evading the canine immune system, researchers say. Some dogs have died from the illness, which starts with causes a cough that can last for weeks, runny eyes and sneezing.

In a development that might help shed light on the illness, which has affected a variety of dog breeds, researchers at the University of New Hampshire’s Veterinary Diagnosis Laboratory and the Hubbard Center for Genome Studies told NBC News they have identified a pathogen that might be what’s making pets sick. Through a genetic sequencing of samples from an initial group of 30 dogs from New Hampshire who were infected last year and then an additional 40 from Rhode Island and Massachusetts who got sick this year, the researchers say they have discovered a previously unknown germ. The pathogen is “a funky bacterium,” said Dr. David Needle, pathology section chief at the College of Life Sciences and Agriculture at the University of New Hampshir





NBCNewsHealth » / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mysterious Respiratory Illness Claims Lives of Dogs in ColoradoA mysterious respiratory illness is causing concern among pet owners in Colorado, with one family already losing a beloved dog. Marie Heckemeyer and her husband were preparing for a vacation when they heard about the illness affecting dogs in their state.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Carlisle Area School District sees uptick in whooping cough casesThe district says 10 students have confirmed cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Upper Respiratory Infections: Viral Testing in Primary CareCOVID has ushered in a new era in the diagnosis and management of colds, flu, and COVID.

Source: Medscape - 🏆 386. / 55 Read more »

ADPH launches dashboard for tracking respiratory virusesThe Alabama Department of Public Health has launched a new dashboard for tracking respiratory viruses.

Source: wsfa12news - 🏆 338. / 59 Read more »

Defect in fruit fly respiratory system may provide insights into human aortic aneurysmsA team of researchers led by Leipzig University has gained new insights into the respiratory system of fruit flies—the so-called tracheal system—which could be important for future research into aneurysms. Dr.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Colorado veterinarians warn of rampant respiratory infections, pneumonia among dogsRob Harris is so excited to be returning to his home state and telling stories with the Denver7 team! Having grown up in Fort Collins, he loves the people, places, and adventures that Colorado has to offer.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »