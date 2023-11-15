Mysterious Respiratory Illness Claims Lives of Dogs in Colorado

Marie Heckemeyer and her husband are living every pet owner’s worst nightmare. The mysterious respiratory illness that is stumping veterinarians across the U.S. has hit their family hard, already claiming the life of one of their beloved dogs. When this all began in September, they could have never predicted the hell they would be living today. The couple was preparing to take an extended vacation to Italy to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

The flights were booked, the bags were packed and all they had left to do was make sure their pack of dogs were safely cared for while they were gone. Heckemeyer is a passionate dog owner, who volunteers at a local dog rescue in her home area near Colorado Springs, Colorado. She also administrates a Facebook group for snow dog lovers across the globe. So it didn’t take long for her and her husband to hear horror stories about a new illness popping up in dogs across their state right before they were set to leave on their tri

United States Headlines Read more: WRTV »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NATUREMEDİCİNE: Respiratory Microbial Dysbiosis Associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia in Critically Ill PatientsRespiratory microbial dysbiosis is associated with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) in critically ill patients. We analyze 16S rRNA sequencing data to identify microbiota signatures associated with these conditions.

Source: NatureMedicine | Read more »

DENVERPOST: Colorado Avalanche President & General Manager Pierre Lacroix's Contract ExtensionPierre Lacroix was a two-time Stanley Cup-winning GM with the Colorado Avalanche and an influential player agent, and Monday night he'll be posthumously inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Read the story:

Source: denverpost | Read more »

KGUN9: Municipal Water Departments in Colorado River Basin Face Rising CostsAging infrastructure needing replacement means big spending! These costs will get passed along to the millions of people who use that water in sinks, showers and sprinklers.

Source: kgun9 | Read more »

DENVERWESTWORD: Colorado Village Collaborative Selected to Run Denver's Largest Micro-Community Colorado Village Collaborative has been chosen to run the largest Denver micro-community, aiming to house 1,000 homeless residents by 2024. However, some residents and former staff members have criticized the nonprofit for its management of other Safe Outdoor Space sites.

Source: denverwestword | Read more »

AKNEWSNOW: Defendant in Colorado supermarket shooting pleads not guilty by reason of insanityThe defendant in a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The case can move to trial following testimony that the suspect killed eight of his 10 victims in just over a minute using a gun with a high-capacity magazine.

Source: AKNewsNow | Read more »

KSATNEWS: Defendant in Colorado supermarket shooting pleads not guilty by reason of insanityThe defendant in a 2021 mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Tuesday, as a judge ruled that the case can move to trial following testimony that the suspect killed eight of his 10 victims in just over a minute using a gun with a high-capacity magazine.

Source: ksatnews | Read more »