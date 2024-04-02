Mysterious Object Crashes Through Florida House, Possibly from ISS

A mysterious object that came crashing through a house in Florida is possibly debris from the International Space Station (ISS). The cylindrical tube was a few inches long and weighed nearly 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms). It crashed through the roof and both floors of Alejandro Otero's home in Naples, Florida, at 2:34 pm local on March 8, startling his son. The origins of the object have yet to be determined, but Otero thinks it's likely one of nine drained batteries discarded from the ISS.

Earlier the same day, a large cargo pallet carrying the batteries and belonging to the Japanese space agency JAXA re-entered Earth's atmosphere over the Gulf of Mexico. Jettisoned from the space station in 2021, the debris was expected to burn up in the atmosphere, one may have survived reentry. "Looks like one of those pieces missed Ft Myers and landed in my house in Naples," Otero wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, in response to a post describing the jettisoned palle

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LiveScience / 🏆 538. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Possible Fragment From ISS Battery Pallet May Have Crashed Through Florida HomeNASA is investigating the incident to determine if its recent disposal of a gigantic pallet of old batteries is to blame for the damage.

Source: Gizmodo - 🏆 556. / 51 Read more »

Could Florida's new social media law impact the future of Florida high school sports?Young athletes are using social media to get recruited. If DeSantis restricts social media use, what will they do?

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

University of Florida to open new graduate campus in JacksonvilleThe University of Florida’s Florida Semiconductor Institute is coming to Jacksonville.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

Hundreds of Northeast Florida athletes compete in Special Olympics Florida ‘Area Games’Hundreds of athletes in Northeast Florida showed off their talent Saturday as they competed in the Special Olympics Florida “Area Games.”

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

LIVE RESULTS: Florida’s presidential primary, results in northeast Florida local racesThough President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump clinched enough delegates to win their respective party’s presidential nomination last week, voters in Florida will be going to the polls Tuesday to cast a vote in a Republican presidential primary.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »

GOP-Backed Candidate Flips Mayor Seat in District Biden DominatedA Florida GOP-backed candidate, Tom Carney, won the mayoral race in Delray Beach, Florida.

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 468. / 52 Read more »