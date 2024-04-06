Mysterious Marine Creature Washes Ashore in Malaysia

The decomposed body of a mysterious marine creature recently washed ashore on a beach in Malaysia , captivating onlookers. Officials spotted the swollen carcass Friday (April 5) while doing surveillance along Teluk (also spelled Telok) Melano Beach in Lundu , Malaysia . They notified the Sarawak Civil Defence Force ( APM ), a local disaster agency, which announced the unusual encounter via a Facebook post.

The strange mass has drawn crowds of onlookers, since sightings of beached marine mammals are rare in this area, the New Sarawak Tribune, a local newspaper, reported. While experts think the mysterious blob is likely the remnants of a whale, the marine beast is somewhat similar to other strange creatures that have washed up on beaches around the world. These include a "mermaid globster" that was found on an island in Papua New Guinea in October and attracted thousands of onlookers

