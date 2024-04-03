Mysterious Lights Streak Across California Sky, Leaving Skygazers Stunned

Skygazers in California were left stunned early Tuesday when they witnessed a series of bright fiery lights streaking across the clear night sky. Video shows the mysterious golden objects shooting across the sky in a straight line at around 1:30 a.m. in Moreno Valley, which is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles. 'What the hell!,' one puzzled onlooker in the video can be heard saying. 'Oh it’s a meteor shower, yeah, look at that s---, what the hell.
' SPACEX LAUNCHES MASSIVE SUPER HEAVY-STARSHIP ROCKET INTO SPACE IN MOST SUCCESSFUL TEST YET Many people on social media suspected it was debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch the previous evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, which carried 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Others opined it may be from the Chinese Shenzhou 15 Orbital Module rocket that was predicted to re-enter near Los Angeles at 1:45 a.m. local tim
