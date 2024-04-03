Mysterious Lights Streak Across California Sky, Leaving Skygazers Stunned

Skygazers in California were left stunned early Tuesday when they witnessed a series of bright fiery lights streaking across the clear night sky. Video shows the mysterious golden objects shooting across the sky in a straight line at around 1:30 a.m. in Moreno Valley, which is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles. 'What the hell!,' one puzzled onlooker in the video can be heard saying. 'Oh it’s a meteor shower, yeah, look at that s---, what the hell.

' SPACEX LAUNCHES MASSIVE SUPER HEAVY-STARSHIP ROCKET INTO SPACE IN MOST SUCCESSFUL TEST YET Many people on social media suspected it was debris from the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch the previous evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, which carried 22 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Others opined it may be from the Chinese Shenzhou 15 Orbital Module rocket that was predicted to re-enter near Los Angeles at 1:45 a.m. local tim

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A mysterious glowing spiral appeared in the northern lights, and now we know what it wasAstrophotographers captured yet another beautiful spiral of light in the sky earlier this month and SpaceX is once again to blame.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

What's that bright thing in the sky?San Antonio residents reported mysterious lights seen in the sky Monday night.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Mysterious fireball confuses California sky-gazers, turns out Chinese space junkThe blazing space debris streaked across the sky, turning night into day from Sacramento down to San Diego across the state of California.

Source: IntEngineering - 🏆 287. / 63 Read more »

Geomagnetic storm may illuminate skies with Northern Lights into southern U.S.A geomagnetic storm could extend the Northern Lights to Alabama and Northern California.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Democrats losing their hold on California and California losing its hold on America Democrats are losing ground in California as California loses population to other states.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Los Angeles, California job with University of Southern California CCMB Dechen Lin LabWe are seeking 2 highly motivated postdoctoral fellows with background in either bioinformatics, cancer biology, epigenomics, immunology, or metabolism to join our NIH-funded laboratory at Center for Craniofacial Molecular Biology, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Southern California.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »