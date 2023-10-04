The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Geravand’s mother and father appeared in state media footage saying a blood pressure issue, a fall or perhaps both contributed to their daughter’s injury. “Girls are subjected to violence on the streets, and then their families are compelled to protect the government responsible for that violence,” said Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.

Since Amini’s death and the large-scale protests subsided, many women in Tehran can be seen without the hijab in defiance of the law. By Tuesday, the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, which reports on abuses in Iran’s western Kurdish region, published a photograph it said showed Geravand at the hospital, her head wrapped in bandages as she remains in a coma. headtopics.com

The Associated Press has not been able to confirm the exact circumstances of what caused Geravand’s injuries. In the mute footage, Geravand, whom activists describe as a taekwondo athlete, appears calm and healthy. An AP frame-by-frame analysis of the footage showed no signs of the aired video being manipulated.

Read more:

AP »

Mysterious injury of 16-year-old Iranian girl not wearing a headscarf in Tehran's Metro sparks angerA mysterious injury suffered by a 16-year-old girl not wearing a headscarf while boarding a Metro train in Iran’s capital has reignited anger just after the one-year anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini and the nationwide protests it sparked

Iranian girl, 16, beaten into coma by morality police in Tehran over hijab, human rights group claimsArmita Garawand, 16, is reportedly in a coma at a hospital in Tehran after a human rights group claimed that Iranian morality police beat her.

US transfers seized Iranian weapons to UkraineThe U.S. military has transferred weapons seized from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Ukraine.

Increased military presence in Middle East deterring Iranian maritime aggressionThe military's deployment of additional support to the Middle East in July to deter increasing Iranian aggression in the maritime environment has been working, according to a top military official.

Live blog: US to send seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine —officialRussia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 588th day.

Iran announces Iranian-Saudi football match to be rescheduled following rowFootball match between Iran's Sepahan, Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad had been cancelled amid a row over the slain Iranian general’s bust at the stadium.