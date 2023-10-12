Mysterious gold foil figures found in Norway

Each measuring just under 1 centimeter tall, and the width of a fingernail, five newly unearthed mysterious gold treasures found in Hov, Norway, could help unlock secrets of an ancient society, scientists say. The tiny pieces — intricately detailed gold foil figures discovered during excavations of a pagan religious temple — are a rare find in Norway.

The figures typically are seen with jewelry, weaponry, drinking cups, types of gowns and robes worn by royalty, and other telltale signs of wealth during this period, and some theories even suggest they represent gods and goddesses from Norse mythology, Røstad said.

Read more:

CNN »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Houston Texans Fab Five: Who are the Five Best Houston Texans Through Five Weeks?In the midst of the upward trending rebuild of the Houston Texans, there have been several small touch points of optimism along the way. They've managed to crack the top 20 of several different power rankings (yeah, out of 32, but that's progress!). They're being mentioned as a buyer at...

The mysterious symbols found carved in Qatar’s desertAl Jassasiya's 900 'petroglyphs' include unique images of sailing ships and unusual cup shapes that remain a puzzle to experts who say their true meaning may be lost in the mists of time.

Norway activists press on with their protest against wind farm on land used by herdersDozens of activists in Norway are blocking the entrance to one of the main operators of a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer

Norway activists press on with their protest against wind farm on land used by herdersDozens of activists in Norway are blocking the entrance to one of the main operators of a wind farm they say hinders the rights of the Sami Indigenous people to raise reindeer. At the center of the dispute are the 151 turbines located in the central Fosen district.

Mother and son maintain innocence in mysterious death of missing Columbus teenA mother and son charged in connection with the disappearance and murder of a Columbus teen, say they played no role in the case.Tywisha Peterson, 40 and her s

SpaceX Prepares Spacecraft for Mission to Mysterious Metal AsteroidScience and Technology News and Videos