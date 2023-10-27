Mysterious disappearance of Latter-day Saint family raises concerns over doomsday beliefs

(Photo: FBI)rcumstances involving radical doomsday beliefs.According to East Idaho News, Blaze Thibaudeau left Arizona with his mother, Spring, and sister, Abi, to meet his uncle, Brooke Hale, in Idaho. Hale is Spring's sister and is from Provo.
Authorities and family members said Hale, allegedly influenced by extreme religious beliefs, liquidated bank accounts and left a farewell letter, suggesting he might not return.The missing group took a substantial sum of money, raising concerns about their intentions.
Nate Eaton, a journalist with East Idaho News, interviewed concerned family members, including Blaze's father, Ben Thibaudeau, who expressed desperation over his son's disappearance. Ben revealed that Blaze, a high school football player with no interest in extreme beliefs, might have been tricked into leaving with his mom and sister. That sister, Abi, is married to Braydon Snarr.
Snarr also spoke with Eaton, describing his concern and heartbreak relating to his wife's sudden disappearance, in addition to Blaze's safety. Meanwhile, the Thibaudeau family's case bears eerie similarities to the highly publicized Vallow-Daybell case, where individuals with Doomsday beliefs vanished with children, believing in an impending apocalypse.
Authorities speculate that Blaze and his family might have fled to Canada, given passport information and winter survival gear purchases. While similarities exist between the two cases, key differences include the absence of supernatural elements in the Thibaudeau case.
Authorities, along with Blaze's worried family, are intensifying efforts to locate the missing individuals and ensure their safety.