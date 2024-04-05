Mysterious Creature Washes Ashore on Lake Michigan

Legend has it that there are lots of large and mysterious creature s lurking underneath Lake Michigan , but it’s what washed up on the lakeshore this week that has everyone talking. “ morning, watching the storm, watching the waves – and, even though the windows were covered with rain – I could see something down the beach that looked unfamiliar,” Shelia Schmidt told Scripps News Grand Rapids. “I couldn’t tell what it was, so I walked down and took a couple of pictures.

” Schmidt has lived in Grand Haven and says she has seen it all. But Wednesday marked a first for her when she found a carcass washed ashore. “Initially, I thought it was a cow from this distance. And then I’m like, ‘no, it’s not a cow.’ Walk down, took the pictures, and I thought it was a goat. The internet thinks otherwise – that it’s a deer, and I don’t really know what it is,” she explaine

