Myanmar guerrilla group claims it killed a businessman who helped supply arms to the military

A guerrilla group claimed responsibility Wednesday for this week’s fatal shooting of a businessman accused of being an arms dealer for Myanmar’s military, in the latest assassination carried out by militants opposed to military rule.

The guerrillas’ statement said the shooting is “yet another warning to all business tycoons and associates” of the country’s repressive military government. An Urban Owls statement sent to The Associated Press on Wednesday claimed that Nyan Lwin Aung was a young tycoon with unrestricted access to key military ministries and that he had proclaimed himself “a military-family businessman.

Those claims could not immediately be verified. Phone calls by the AP to seek comment from two companies which Nyan Lwin Aung was reported to have founded went unanswered. In November 2021, a former navy officer who was the chief finance officer of Myanmar’s military-linked telecommunications company was fatally shot on a Yangon street.

Nyan Lwin Aung appears to have been the third target whose assassination has been claimed by the Urban Owls. headtopics.com

