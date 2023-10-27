My scariest drive left me thrilled about a future with electric cars

invited me and a few other automotive content creators and journalists to drive the RS e-tron GT and the Q8 e-tron and take in the foliage in Connecticut’s countryside.I did not expect a multiple course meal that would elevate my senses.

Despite all the advanced features, technology and luxurious appointments, this was no boulevard cruiser, either.If you told me years ago that I would fear an electric car, past me would have laughed. But as I slowly drove this car to what the manufacturer representatives said it could do, I found myself simultaneously having fun and anxious of getting a scratch on this six-figure machine.

But at the same time, the car’s optional carbon ceramic brakes release you, only to pin you back in the opposite direction.James Ochoa A common point that people tend to make about electric cars is that they are silent and that the absence of engine noise makes the driving experience boring. Manufacturers such as Audi’s VW Group sibling Porsche have developed artificial engine noise to fill this “silence,” and this car features it too. headtopics.com

This car is a powerful beast, but at the same time, it can be an easy, comfortable cruiser if you drive it normally. Inside, the Q8 has a similar “easy-to-follow” layout akin to the RS e-tron GT, apart from one fatal flaw; the climate control.James Ochoa

The Q8 accelerates slower than the RS e-tron GT, but it is still “peppy” enough to move quickly, and despite it being a high-riding SUV that is roughly the same weight as a Chevrolet Tahoe, the Q8 felt just as easy to throw around like the sports sedan I drove previously. headtopics.com

My mom is usually afraid of big cars, but she would appreciate its high driving position, its ease of access and how easy it feels to drive.

