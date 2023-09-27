My own personal ‘Argo’ moment in Iran after CIA declassifies docs

I retell this only because just now the CIA has declassified more of the story. 1979. Tehran. Shah in jeopardy. Iran tearing apart. Ayatollah in charge. Embassies shutting. Americans fleeing. Diplomats hiding. Fear. Terror. Danger. People killing people. The hostage crisis.

Its story was of rescuing those US diplomats who 32 years before had hidden in the Canadian Embassy.I knew His Majesty Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi. I’d interviewed him not only then in his Saad Abaad palace but also when his royal entourage came here. At the exact time of this story I was in Iran’s upcountry Isfahan — a guest at his twin sister HRH Princess Ashhraf’s Shah Abbasi hotel.Iran is on edge of full rebellion — West must stop aiding the regime

Rumors of unrest floated around. A movie theater suddenly set upon. People hurt, savaged. Word came to leave Isfahan. Safety couldn’t be guaranteed in such rural environment. But how? This was not my country. My connections. My language.

Somehow somewhere a local plane was provided. I didn’t know the pilot who spoke no English. It was 200 miles to Tehran.

The CIA just declassified another piece of this undisclosed never-before-told near-life-and-death experience. I lived through it.

Somehow somewhere a local plane was provided. I didn’t know the pilot who spoke no English. It was 200 miles to Tehran. In the capital city, without goodbyes, customs, tickets, seats or opportunity to recoup my necessaries, palace people or maybe even from our embassy since I never got to thank them threw me on a Pan Am jet heading to the USA.

I've reported before about our embassy's 14-month standoff. Panic in the streets. Angry crowds. Rebels had overthrown the Shah. It was "Death to Americans" who were captured/beaten/tortured. Canada's envoy, my dear friend, the late ambassador Ken Taylor, played in the film by, hid the six diplomats who became part of the "Argo" story. Affleck personally showed the film to ambassador Taylor.

