My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered Anime Reveals Cast and Premiere Date

My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered is based on Fujitaka’s fantasy work, which was first released on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2016. It later got published by Earth Star Entertainment with illustrations by Chisato Naruse. Finally, in December 2022, this series got an official announcement for the anime adaptation, which was great news for several followers of this story
. Recently, the anime dropped its first trailer, which provided an insight into the series and revealed some of the cast. The anime is scheduled to be released in January 2024, and HIDIVE will be streaming the anime. In an upcoming event on November 17, the company will screen the anime’s North American premiere at Anime NYC 2023. The series’ cast is revealed, and the anime will be directed by Masakazu Hishida, who has worked on other projects like Fairy Ranmaru and Ensemble Stars! Okuru to Noboru will be producing the anime. Jou Aoba, known by his pen name Hishida, will be writing and overseeing the series scripts. The soundtrack and music will be composed by Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Kanade Sakuma, and Daisuke Kadowaki. Character designs for the series are undertaken by Sayuri Sakimoto
