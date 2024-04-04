My Hero Academia Reaches 100 Million Copies in Circulation

My Hero Academia has reached a sales milestone of 100 million copies in circulation with just 40 volumes. The manga's creator, Kohei Horikoshi , expressed gratitude to fans and credited other talented artists for the series' success.

