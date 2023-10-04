My Hero Academia Found The Perfect Way To Defeat Its Big Villain

Warning: Spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter #402My Hero Academia fans have recently criticized the fact that All for One seems to have one of the best plot armors in manga, always pulling up a solution for any predicament, but the series has finally come up with a great way to defeat its unbeatable villain.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Chapter #402 of My Hero Academia saw All for One finally drawing close enough to Shigaraki to activate his "Gloop Warp" Quirk, but Shigaraki shut him down, refusing the interference in his battle, even if it was meant to help him.

It's poetic, in a sense, that a villain is taken down by his own cruelty and hubris, especially someone like All for One who has for so long acted as if he's above anything his foes can deploy against him. By giving in to his desires for vengeance, he proved that he is not the master strategist and manipulator that he claims to be, but just another criminal with some exceptional power.

My Hero Academia Stripped All For One Of His Plot Armor At The Best Time The outcome of this fight was left as a cliffhanger, so whether All Might actually took out All for One remains up in the air for now. headtopics.com

