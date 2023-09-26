My Hero Academia Chapter 402 Release Date, Time & Where to Read the Manga

Here is the My Hero Academia Chapter 402 release date and time, along with information on where to read the manga. have been revealed. After the astonishing comeback that All for One made against All Might and Stain, his arrival at the Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki’s battleground is highly anticipated by the readers in Chapter 402.

Here’s when the next chapter of My Hero Academia comes out. When is the My Hero Academia Chapter 402 release date & time? My Hero Academia Chapter 402 release date is Sunday, October 1, 2023. My Hero Academia Chapter 402 release time in the US is:Meanwhile, it will arrive in Japan on Monday, October 2 at 12 am JST.Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 402 digitally on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MangaPlus website, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Apart from the new chapter, the entire Manga can be read on apps like Shonen Jump with a subscription cost of $2.99/month. This will also enable you to read several other Manga titles including Naruto, One Piece, One Punch Man, and Jujutsu Kaisen many others, and grant a free 7-day trial. headtopics.com

In My Hero Academia Chapter 401, readers went through a devastating battle between All for One, Stain, and All Might. Unfortunately for Stain, All for One managed to steal his quirk, becoming even stronger. Furthermore, he fired a laser at All Might and sent him flying towards the ground. Then, the chapter ended with All For One watching U.A. fall while getting ready to teleport there to intervene in Deku and Tomura Shigaraki’s battle.

Now, in the next chapter, we could see All for One enter their battlefield. However, before that, Deku and Shigaraki’s conversation about One for All might continue a little further. Although, it will be interesting to see how they react after seeing All for One’s return.