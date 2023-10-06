My first marathon was canceled. I ran 26.2 miles anyway.

The night before my first marathon, I ate the classic runner’s dinner: a bowl of fettuccine Bolognese, a side of Caesar salad and, to top it off, a few miniature cannolis. That morning, I woke up before my alarm, tiptoed downstairs to toast three waffles and slathered them in peanut butter. I had slept eight hours, my unreliable left knee wasn’t bothering me, my stomach was full. I was ready.
. As many as 8,000 people were scheduled to run the marathon Sunday morning and another 12,000 had signed up to run a 10-mile race on part of the same course. “I didn’t give myself a lot of time to think it over,” Baus said. “Quickly, jokingly, we sang The Star-Spangled Banner and set off.”
The 26.2 miles becomes a shared challenge when you’re running with thousands of others, she said. That gives a runner confidence they can finish the race as well. And then there are all the signs and affirmations coming from the crowds of spectators. It feeds into a sense of self-efficacy, or your belief that you can run the entire race. headtopics.com
“Running-wise, this one felt more like a long run to me. A long run with friends,” McDavid said, adding that the other runners gave her a tour of the Twin Cities along the way. “The pressure was off.”Even though the race was canceled, there were still spectators along the course, often neighbors gathered outside of their houses handing out bottles of water as they watched runners go by.
“I was crushed that the marathon didn’t happen,” Perry said. “But I was overfilled with joy to still see the amount of supporters who came out.”