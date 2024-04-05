My Experience with a Dangerous Dog

I've had a dog since I was a child. I've always loved dogs. I've never owned less than four at one time. The breed didn't matter. I preferred large dogs, but I've had a couple of small ones too. I was very accustomed to dogs; I never went without one.I had a 40-acre farm with cows, chickens, goats—all the animals you'd expect. I'd picked up a dog for a woman in another state and was housing it while we were waiting for transport to her via a mutual acquaintance.

He was a mutt, but clearly had a lot of pit bull in him. He had an enormous, blocky head. He was tall and stood above my waist. He weighed about 75 pounds and was lanky, but powerful.I had the dog neutered, but from the moment I picked him up, I knew he was dangerous. I had never encountered a dog like this one before. In my head, I just thought he needed time to settle down.For a while, I had him in my house, but I wasn't comfortable with that. Although I didn't have any issues, he occasionally growled at m

Dog Dangerous Personal Experience Challenges

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paw-trait gallery: San Antonio updates dangerous dog registry with photographsThe city's dangerous dog map now includes photos of each registered dangerous dog.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Carnival Freedom passenger onboard during fire recounts 'dangerous, terrifying' experienceA Carnival Freedom passenger who was onboard during the ship's second fire in two years recounted her experience, which she called 'terrifying.'

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Arthur The King review: Mark Wahlberg's dog movie doesn't have much biteThis man-meets-dog story doesn’t quite understand the dog half of the equation

Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »

Opinion: The world’s most dangerous place has only gotten more dangerousThe risk of a US-China war over Taiwan is real, CNN’s Fareed Zakaria writes, arguing that as tensions simmer, all sides must proceed with caution.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

This farm's golden retriever experience is a dog lover's dream destinationA 'happy' of Butternut Goldens will play with guests for an hour and a half.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Here's why San Antonio's dangerous dog registry spotlights the dogs, not the ownersSAN ANTONIO - The City of San Antonio recently added photos to their dangerous dog registry as a way to help neighbors identify if the dogs were loose or not co

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »