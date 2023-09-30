My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11: Renewal Info, Release Prediction & Everything We Know

Everything on My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11. Whitney was once close to 400 pounds due to a medical condition that caused her to gain significant weight, but she has been steadily losing weight throughout the show's run.

While her weight is important to her, it's not nearly the most interesting thing about Whitney. My Big Fat Fabulous Life has followed Whitney through ups and downs, relationships, career changes, and family drama. Watching the positivity and confidence that Whitney has developed throughout the series keeps people coming back for more and ensures that no matter what happens, Whitney's always looking at the bright side.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 11 News My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 premiered on TLC on Tuesday, September 5, at 9 p.m. ET. Before dropping, the show was reported as being in the works, according to Whitney. In the past, seasons of the show have more or less been announced when a trailer comes out for the upcoming season, which is likely what will happen with the newest installment. Notable moments so far include the Thore family attending Babs' funeral and Whitney's father's bucket list.

