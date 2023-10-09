My 12-year-old was put in a coma after vaping — I was terrified

Family sues school, sheriff over teen’s suicide days after he was arrested, expelled for vape penBoebert’s antics and more: Letters to the Editor — Sept. 24, 2023Mary Griffin from Belfast, Ireland, shared that her daughter Sarah had a cough and didn’t feel well before bed on a recent Sunday night, but the family wasn’t initially alarmed, as they thought the symptoms were caused by Sarah’s asthma.

“A while later I popped out to the shop quickly and Sarah rang again, this time completely out of breath, barely able to string a sentence together, saying, ‘I need a doctor or to go to hospital,’” Mary recalled.Twelve-year-old Sarah was placed in an induced coma after struggling to breathe due to an infection and a severely damaged lung, which was worsened by her asthma.

To make matters worse, Sarah had also developed an infection, which added to the stress put on her little body.“When we got to ICU, the team worked on Sarah for 4½ hours before having to put her into an induced coma. There were tubes, wires and machines everywhere — it was heartbreaking to see her like that,” Mary said. headtopics.com

The 12-year-old was “very unstable” and connected to a room of machines breathing for her and keeping her alive as her body struggled to keep up. “I had to help and hold Sarah’s hands to try and settle her so the doctors could do what they needed to do,” Mary shared.The team tried to bring her out of the coma again the next day. As the doctors steadily revived her, the Griffin family finally began to regain hope that Sarah would be okay.

“For the rest of her life Sarah will be classed as a high-risk patient if she is admitted to hospital because of the effect this has had on her physically,” Mary said, adding that her care has been transferred to the Difficult to Control Asthma Clinic at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. headtopics.com

Read more:

nypost »

Israel at war with HamasThe Red Lion community continues to honor the 12-year-old who was killed on April first of this year with a 'Kickstands for Kain' event.

12-year-old boy found delinquent of murder in shooting death of Keene Sonic employeeThe 12-year old was found delinquent, the equivalent to guilty in juvenile court, of murder in the shooting death of a Keene, Texas, Sonic employee in May.

12-year-old convicted after killing Keene Sonic worker with AR-style rifleA jury in Johnson County found a 12-year-old boy 'delinquent,' -- the juvenile court equivalent to guilty -- of murdering a Sonic employee in Keene.

12-year-old found delinquent in shooting death of North Texas Sonic employee, officials sayThe juvenile was arrested in May after police said he shot the employee who was fighting with the boy's uncle.

Video shows Hamas militants kidnapping 12-year-old boyThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Records: Behavior specialist in Dublin charged for having sexual conversations with 12-year-old studentOne person was killed near a bus terminal in west Columbus late Sunday night, police said. A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.