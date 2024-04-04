Muslim Women Promote Green Initiatives During Ramadan

On a recent Sunday evening, a group of Muslim women huddled around a hot beverage dispenser. They watched as one woman mixed cardamom tea, anise seed, cinnamon, ginger and different kinds of milk. It would be easier to offer hot water and tea bags, Sam Bawamia said as she stirred the warm beverage. But she had recently read that“We have to go green.

You have to tell people — no plastics! Look at all these plastic bottles,” she said as she pointed to some shelves in the back of the kitchen stocked with single-use water bottles. “You have to say: ‘No, no, no.'” The Muslim Community Center where Bawamia champions green initiatives has mosques in Chicago and Morton Grove, two of many across the world that face an environmental challenge particular to the month of Ramada

Muslim Women Green Initiatives Ramadan Reusable Materials Single-Use Plastics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



chicagotribune / 🏆 8. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Muslim women push Chicago community to join green Ramadan: ‘We are the caretakers of the Earth’Providing a meal and water to hundreds of people who haven’t had anything to eat or drink all day often includes disposable plastic plates, utensils and cups, as well as food waste.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago Muslim women athletics group works to empower women in sportsFor most of the women in the Chitown Muslim Athletics group, as kids they had to give up gloves, cleats and hockey sticks because of their faith. As adults, they're empowering each other to get back in the game.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Biden Hosting Group of Muslim-American Leaders at White House to Relieve Tensions over War in GazaRamadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It's a holy time filled with worship for the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. One focal point of the month is the strict fast that Muslims participate in through Ramadan. The fast prohibits eating and drinking during daylight hours, for those who observe. Below is more information about Ramadan and how it's observed each year. BIDEN HOSTING GROUP OF MUSLIM-AMERICAN LEADERS AT WHITE HOUSE TO RELIEVE TENSIONS OVER WAR IN GAZA 1. What is Ramadan? Ramadan is a holy month that Muslims observe around the world. The monthlong event, which includes heavy fasting and prayer, ends with Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic festival. There are many rules that Muslims follow during Ramadan, including when to fast. 'Green Ramadan' is practiced by Muslims around the world who hope to reduce waste and contribute more to environmental friendliness

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

‘It hurts’: Gaza war diminishes Ramadan joy in the Muslim worldOngoing Israeli onslaught leaves Gaza residents anticipating Ramadan with hope for peace, yet displaced families struggle for food in dire conditions and makeshift tents.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Muslim holy month of Ramadan to begin Sunday nightThe Islamic holy month of Ramadan, commemorating the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, will begin Sunday night.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Chicago Muslim Americans observe 1st night of Ramadan, prepare for 30 days of fastingMuslim Americans in Chicago began their observation of Ramadan Sunday night with the first night of prayer at the Downtown Islamic center on State Street.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »