Muslim Physician Walks Out of Meeting with Biden Over Hamas-Israel Disagreements

A Muslim emergency medicine physician, Dr. Thaer Ahmad, said he walked out of a meeting with President Joe Biden on Wednesday because of disagreements over the Hamas-Israel war. The symbolic action underscores the deepening division within the Democrats ’ intersectional coalition over the Palestinian conflict. A recent Gallup poll found a decline in support for Israel's handling of the Hamas-Israel war, down 13 points since October, which poses a challenge for Biden 's reelection chances.

Ahmad turned his back on Biden out of respect for his fellow Palestinians, he told NPR. He said the White House needs to do more to push Israel to stop defending itself against Hamas, a terrorist organization

