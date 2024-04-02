Muslim Leaders Request Policy Meeting with President Biden to Discuss Gaza War

People in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah line up to receive food before breaking the fast during Ramadan. (Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images), after they were invited for a small Ramadan dinner but rejected such a gathering as inappropriate given the administration’s continued support of Israel amid devastation in the territory. Biden initially invited the leaders for iftar, the meal in which Muslims break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the leaders “expressed the preference” of a policy meeting, and the White House adjusted its plans to accommodate their request. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on April 2 said some Muslim leaders requested a policy meeting with President Biden to discuss the war in Gaz

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 15. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Philly’s new Black Muslim group seeks to pressure — not abandon — Biden over GazaLocal Black Muslims are forming a national group to tackle longstanding issues in the community, including asking the president to change his policy on Israel and Gaza

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

Biden to host Muslim leaders at White House followed by scaled-down iftar dinnerTensions remain high between Biden, the Muslim community over the war in Gaza.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

President Biden criticizes Netanyahu's handling of Gaza conflictPresident Biden expresses frustration over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to the war with Hamas in Gaza, stating that it is hurting Israel more than helping. Netanyahu defends his policies, claiming support from the majority of Israelis.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is meeting with Muslim American community leaders at the White House followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, aiming to ease tensions over his administration's support for Israel's war against Hamas. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers and senior national security aides. This is the most high-profile engagement between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

President Biden Hosts Muslim American Community Leaders at White HousePresident Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, as he seeks to relieve tensions over his administration's staunch support for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be joined by Muslim staffers in the Democratic administration and senior national security aides, a White House official said, in the most high-profile engagement yet between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago. Staffers will then join the president for a dinner to break the fast duringFor the past two years, Biden has held large receptions to mark Ramadan and Eid at the White House, but those plans were shelved this year amid the war, which has seen more than 30,000 people killed in Gaza, the majority estimated to be civilians

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »