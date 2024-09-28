Fast-forward a decade that included a spectacular falling out between Musk and Altman, things look very different. Amid legal battles with his friend and former business partner, Musk’s latest company, xAI, has launched its own powerful competitor, Grok AI. Described as “an AI search assistant with a twist of humor and a dash of rebellion,” Grok is designed to have fewer guardrails than its major competitors.

Therefore chatbot may “confidently provide factually incorrect information, missummarize, or miss some context,” xAI warns. “We encourage you to independently verify any information you receive,” xAI adds. “Please do not share personal data or any sensitive and confidential information in your conversations with Grok.

AI Elon Musk Grok AI Data Protection Misinformation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIRED / 🏆 555. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Grok AI: Musk's Controversial Search Assistant Raises ConcernsThis article explores Grok AI, Elon Musk's latest venture designed as a less restrictive search assistant compared to its competitors. While Grok offers transparency and real-time data integration with X, it faces criticism for spreading misinformation, perpetuating bias, and lacking adequate safeguards. The article examines the potential risks associated with Grok's open nature and calls into question Musk's commitment to responsible AI development.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

AI Meme Coins Rocketing: Check Out Top GainersTurbo (TURBO), Grok (GROK), Corgi AI (CORGIAI) going parabolic today, outperforming crypto market benchmark

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Grok AI: Musk's New Challenger Faces Ethical ConcernsMusk's new AI, Grok, launched with ambitions to be 'transparent and anti-woke,' but faces criticism for spreading misinformation, bias, and potentially unethical data practices.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Grok AI: Musk's Open and Uncontrolled Chatbot Sparks ConcernsElon Musk's new AI chatbot, Grok, has launched with fewer restrictions than competitors, leading to concerns about misinformation, bias, and data privacy. While intended to be 'transparent and anti-woke,' Grok's lack of guardrails has resulted in the spread of false election information and potentially harmful content.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

To search or not to search (for a diagnosis)When to refocus from diagnosis to treatment can be a difficult decision.

Source: PhillyInquirer - 🏆 81. / 68 Read more »

What You Need to Know About Grok AI and Your PrivacyxAI’s generative AI tool, Grok AI, is unhinged compared to its competitors. It’s also scooping up a ton of data that people post on X. Here’s how to keep your posts out of Grok—and why you should.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »