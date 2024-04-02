Head Topics

Musk’s aim for Mars a ‘dangerous illusion,’ says astronomer

Science News

Astrophysicist Martin Rees criticizes Elon Musk's plans for Mars colonization, stating that it is not a realistic goal and we should focus on solving problems on Earth.

Martin Rees, an astrophysicist named Astronomer Royal by the Royal Households of the U.K., recently criticized Elon Musk's plans for Mars colonization. Rees believes that making Mars habitable is not a realistic goal and that we should focus on solving problems on Earth, particularly climate change.

He suggests that there might be a few pioneers living on Mars, similar to those living at the South Pole, but it will not be a long-term solution.

