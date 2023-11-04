Musician Sues Mariah Carey for Copyright Infringement Over Holiday Song

Musician Andy Stone has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Mariah Carey in a California court, claiming that her popular holiday song 'All I Want for Christmas is You' violated his copyright. Stone, the lead vocalist of Vince Vance and the Valiants, co-wrote his song, also titled 'All I Want for Christmas is You', in 1989. According to the complaint obtained by Fox News Digital, Stone accused Carey and her team of copying his song's 'compositional structure'

. The court documents stated that Carey 'directly' copied lyrics from Stone's 1989 hit and that approximately 50% of the song is copyright infringement. Stone argued that Carey and her team 'undoubtedly' had access to his version of 'All I Want for Christmas is You' due to its 'wide commercial and cultural success'. Stone's song had charted on Billboard for years and his band performed it at the White House in 1994, the same year Carey's song was released. The court documents revealed that the White House performance brought Vince Vance and the Valiants' song back to the Billboard Hot Country Chart in 1994. Stone's complaint alleged that Carey has taken advantage of the success of her infringing work, as 'All I Want for Christmas is You' has become a ubiquitous part of popular culture and Carey's name has become synonymous with the season

United States Headlines Read more: FOXNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NJDOTCOM: Mariah Carey Christmas tour 2023: Where to buy tickets for just-added MSG showHere is how you can get tickets to Mariah Carey's second MSG show.

Source: njdotcom | Read more »

ROLLINGSTONE: Mariah Carey Response to Being Mentioned in New Britney Spears MemoirMariah Carey responds to being mentioned in the Britney Spears memoir where the singer recounts an interaction at an awards show over 20 years ago.

Source: RollingStone | Read more »

INSTYLE: Mariah Carey’s Blinged-Out Balmain Minidress Is Holiday Party ApprovedMariah Carey stepped out in a black and gold sequined Balmain minidress with a pair of metallic gold towering sandals.

Source: InStyle | Read more »

ABC: Mariah Carey stars in festive Victoria's Secret holiday campaignThe singer posed in the brand's newest lingerie and sleepwear pieces.

Source: ABC | Read more »

USWEEKLY: Mariah Carey Reacts to What Britney Spears Wrote About Her in MemoirMariah Carey responded to being mentioned by Britney Spears in her new memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’

Source: usweekly | Read more »

PAPERMAGAZINE: Don't Question Mariah Carey's SongwritingMariah is once again being sued for her holiday hit 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' — here's why the claims against the songwriter are ridiculous.

Source: papermagazine | Read more »