ABC Newsgunned down festivalgoers in southern Israel is sharing the terrifying details of her survival.

The group went to their car where they crossed paths with a friend who worked as a security guard at the event. He told them “a suicider” was located in the road, and urged the group to follow him to wait together.

“They at us everywhere,” she said. “And then, we couldn’t hide. We didn’t have anywhere to go.”While police and security guards attempted to fight in the road against Hamas, Levi and her friends ran back towards the festival area. headtopics.com

“We decided to go to the trees,” she recalled. “We were just trying to stay alive. They hunted us for six hours.” Levi relied on Google Maps for assistance and spoke with her uncle, a commander in the Army who is familiar with navigating extreme situations, begging him to send help. Acting on impulse, she also notified police, telling them to track her phone in real-time in hopes they would aid in their rescue.

The women hid in the trees for six hours and then decided to run into an open field, heading towards a stream. As they fled, Hamas terrorists were seen traveling on jeeps, "hunting" whoever came across their path.Daniel Levy speaks during an interview with ABC News Live. headtopics.com

The police transported the women to an area called Patish where they were provided with food and water, and were able to charge Levi’s phone. She credits being the only one with a phone as part of the reason they were rescued.

Reflecting on the attack, Levi, who is now home safe and beside her family, says she “hopes everything will be okay.”(MORE: US pressing for safe passage of civilians out of Gaza, including Americans)

