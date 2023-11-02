Music Features

Feid's music is steeped in his Colombian identity, but on one of reggaeton's most important stages, he won Puerto Rico over.Colombian artist Feid recently became the first artist to sell out Puerto Rico's 'El Choliseo' arena in an hour or less. It's just one example of how he has reached a new level of global stardom.
(L-R) Marley Marl, Technician the DJ, Kid Capri, Swizz Beatz, DJ Spinderella, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, DJ Holiday, DJ Drama, Timbaland and Kool DJ Red Alert accept award onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Ga.The show has always been the biggest dedicated stage for hip-hop.
iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1202103439/1202104111" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">, Bob Boilen is retiring. But before he goes, we've got a special send-off, featuring a surprise guest list of his favorite artists.The pop star has always loved out-trolling her trolls.
With all of this condemnation swirling, it's worth wondering what about enduring monuments like the Rock Hall keeps stirring people up.co-founder Jann Wenner was removed from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's board after sexist and racist comments. But he is, and always has been, an avatar for an exclusionary framework.dives into the music of a different country in Latin America.
The members of Talking Heads — Jerry Harrison, Chris Frantz, Tina Weymouth and David Byrne — today and as they appeared in 1983 with their live band, for the concerts that would become the filmThe New York icons whose songs pulled rock inside out (and whose breakup was nearly as legendary) gather for the first time in years to discuss their rereleased concert film,Two years ago, Allison Russell's breakthrough album took the roots music world by storm.
United States Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: 9NEWS | Read more ⮕
Source: KPBSnews | Read more ⮕
Source: KHOU | Read more ⮕
Source: verge | Read more ⮕
Source: PhoneArena | Read more ⮕
Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕