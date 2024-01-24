Murrieta Hot Springs to Open as Wellness Resort and Hotel

Murrieta Hot Springs, a palm-shaded haven of steaming streams and coveted mud just north of Temecula, has been home to a Christian Bible college, a TV-free vegetarian commune and a popular mostly Jewish resort. Now comes a new chapter that will open the grounds and waters to the public for the first time in nearly 30 years. On Feb.

1, the property will open as a wellness resort and hotel, offering spa services, all sorts of soaking, 174 hotel rooms and several buildings that date back to the early 20th century. Room rates will start at $399, day passes at $89 per adult. From 1995 until 2022, the property housed the Calvary Chapel Bible College and Conference Center, which was closed to the public and made only limited use of the waters that bubble up from below. (The bathhouse was converted into a library.) About two years ago, the Texas-based Olympus Real Estate Group laid out $50 million for the property, then set about spending another $50 million to restore and rethink the campus. Now the 46-acre site, which includes several historic buildings, is all about water agai





latimes » / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hyundai's N Brand and the Evolution of Hot HatchesHyundai's N brand has come a long way in a short time, but it owes much to where it all started... and Ioniq 5 N, expectations are very high when Hyundai launches a new hot hatch.

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »

Migrant Families Moved Out of Manhattan Hotel as Part of NYC Mayor's PlanMigrant families were relocated from a midtown Manhattan hotel as part of Mayor Eric Adams' initiative to alleviate pressure on the city's shelter system. The families are the first of many expected to leave city shelters in the following weeks.

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 247. / 63 Read more »

The Best Recovery Tools for Fitness and WellnessFinding the right recovery tool can be intimidating, but there are endless options available. Wellness consultant suggests using recovery tools outside of workouts. Foam rollers, lacrosse balls, and yoga blocks can help with relaxation. UFC fighter recommends grooming products for feeling fresh and clean.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

The Conrad: The Ultimate Tulum ExperienceA review of the Conrad resort in Tulum, a paradise destination with stylish and seamless elements, offering the ultimate Tulum experience.

Source: StyleCaster - 🏆 104. / 63 Read more »

Hyundai's N Brand and the Evolution of Hot HatchesHyundai's N brand has come a long way in a short time, but it owes much to where it all started... and Ioniq 5 N, expectations are very high when Hyundai launches a new hot hatch.

Source: PistonHeads - 🏆 553. / 51 Read more »