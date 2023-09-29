Murphy ex-chief of staff lands executive job at RWJBarnabas Health

George Helmy served for more than four years as Gov. Phil Murphy's chief of staff. Helmy will serve as executive vice president and chief external affairs and policy officer, managing the institution’s interactions with all levels of government, according to an announcement from Mark E.

Manigan, president and CEO for RWJBarnabas Health.

