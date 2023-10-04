Murders, cartels, squalor: Inside 'colony' near Houston accused of being 'haven for illegal aliens'

Biden administration reverses course, clears way for new border wall by waiving environmental lawsSon of convenience chain co-founder accused of using hidden camera to spy on guests in Texas lake house bathroomPLUM GROVE, Texas – In the piney woods and wetlands 35 miles north of Houston, one of the biggest housing developments in the country is now one of the most controversial.

Instead it offers owner financing to prospective buyers, meaning undocumented migrants can bypass the credit rating and proof of residency required for traditional bank loans. This is how Colony Ridge is advertised in promotional material targeted at Spanish-speakers, with its pitchwoman telling them: “It is the perfect solution for you to become the owner of your own land in the United States.”Colony Ridge is divided into subdivisions. While there are some nice homes at the fringe, a number of lots of land contain ramshackle homes.

“We don’t have any access. If they don’t break the law we don’t know about it. We can’t go and knock on doors and ask if people are doing it. It’s a problem. It’s a big, big problem.”Developer William ‘Trey’ Harris (left) has been accused of allowing illegal migrants to purchase land at Colony Ridge, TX without presenting any documentation or proof of income. headtopics.com

“There were feces coming out of the drain between me and my neighbor. I’m a businesswoman and I still got taken in. My life’s been ruined.”The developers buy the land back at auctions.Like Acevedo, the sisters, both Puerto Rican, want to help those in the settlement who feel they’ve been taken advantage of but can’t fight back.

